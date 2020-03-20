I know this may seem trivial with all the concern about COVID-19, but it also is a health issue in a way.
Last Saturday I spent over two hours picking up and filling a five gallon bucket of dog feces after the recent snow melt. Our property borders a large distance of sidewalk.
I am asking that people walking their pets to please pick up after them throughout the greater Mankato area as a common courtesy.
If you don't want it in your yard, what makes you think we want it in our yard? Thank you.
Mary and Paul Willaert
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.