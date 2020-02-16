Leo Bromenschenkel's letter in Thursday's edition of this paper made extensive use of the work of William "Bill" Warner, Ph.D.
Who is this person? His real name is Bill French. He has a doctorate in applied physics and math, and he adds Ph.D. after his name at every opportunity — I assume to convince us he is right.
He is not a trained expert on Islam or the Muslim religion. His knowledge is self-acquired, and his conclusions have been severely critiqued. He founded the anti-Islam "think tank" Center for the Study of Political Islam — the main purpose of which appears to be the publication and sale of his many books and booklets.
He is an unapologetic Islamophobe.
Bromenschenkel and others ought to read Ayaz Virji's "Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor's Struggle for Home in Rural America" before they buy into the poisoned rhetoric that's out there claiming to be the truth about Islam and its followers.
Byron Nordstrom
Le Sueur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.