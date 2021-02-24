I wonder if anyone else has noticed the distinct lack of attention being given to the great leader of peace and love, Martin Luther King Jr., during these times of upheaval in our country.
We who grew up in the 60’s remember the riots, the fear, the hatred of that era. King was a light to the world during those times of violence and his words of wisdom speak loud and clear to our situation today: “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. In fact, violence merely increases hate … Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
What is your perception of love? Do you regard it as a silly emotion that suggests weakness? Maybe it conjures up a sense of vulnerability that parallels powerlessness. If so, I believe King would have peaceably and lovingly begged to differ. He called love redemptive, meaning that the power of love leads to true freedom.
It is liberating or emancipating. Love is patient and kind. It seeks the good in others. I ask all who have learned from King, a mighty leader who could move mountains with his faith in love, to be leaders today as beacons of light to those around you.
Don’t let hate take hold of your heart.
Anne Kruse
Le Sueur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.