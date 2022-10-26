I am nearly 80 years old and love men. I married one and gave birth to three. But now I am addressing women. Mothers. Daughters. Sisters.
Over 50 years ago women fought for the right to make their own choices about their bodies and lives. I remember those days. Tragically now we once again face those same challenges.
It is time to rise up and fight for those rights all over again. I am shouting my message. Don’t allow your rights to be taken away. Stand up and use your voice by voting. For Democrats. For your right to choose. For all women. And men.
Gayle Daggett
Mankato
