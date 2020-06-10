This is in response to the June 4 article in The Free Press on the name of Sibley Park.
On Aug. 18, 1862, the Dakota Indians launched the opening salvo of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 in Minnesota. On that day alone, they killed about 265 whites — mostly settlers — men, women and children. Up to six Dakota were killed that day.
Ultimately, the Dakota would kill 650, including 100 children age 10 or under. About 100 Dakota warriors and no Dakota women or children were killed. Needless to say, the surviving settlers were totally enraged against the Dakota.
Gov. Alexander Ramsey appointed Henry Sibley to head up the state’s response to the cataclysmic killings by the Dakota. (To get some idea of the unbelievable scope of the killings, if it were to happen today and if the same proportion of people were killed, there would be about 20,000 killed. It was simply enormous).
In the immediate aftermath of the war, which ended with Sibley’s victory at the Battle of Wood Lake Sept. 23, 1862, Sibley quickly moved to take all the Dakota he could into custody. He would soon have about 2,000, including about 400 Dakota warriors.
A Military Commission he established put most of the 400 on trial, and 303 of them were sentenced to death. President Abraham Lincoln cut that down to 39. One was given a late reprieve so 38 were hanged in Mankato.
In looking at human behavior, one sees that huge actions (such as the killing of 650) generate huge reactions (such as the hanging of the 38).
It is unclear in the article if the charge of “state-sponsored violence and injustice” applies both to Sibley’s effort to put down the uprising and also the trials of the Dakota after the war. If it is both, in my opinion, it is difficult to avoid violence to put down an uprising of this magnitude, but Sibley’s force killed far fewer than 100. While the trials by the Military Commission were not the way we would conduct them today, they were the best that could be done at the time. One can not go back and change the conditions at the time.
The war was the most significant and tragic event in Minnesota’s history. In a rush to judgment, we must be careful to not condemn individuals who are not deserving of condemnation. If one studies the facts of what took place in 1862 and why it took place, Sibley should not face condemnation and disgrace. And attaching social injustice issues to him is not at all fair.
So leave the name “Sibley Park” as it is.
Curtis Dahlin
Roseville
