Recently, I sadly watched the nightly news. The lead story was COVID-19 deaths surpassed those of the Vietnam War.
The Free Press had a headline: "COVID-19 death toll passes that of the Vietnam War."
Yes, I am sad at the number of COVID-19 deaths, as all of us are. One death is too many.
What concerns me is the liberal news media’s comparison of a war to a pandemic.
Once again after 50 years, this media has it wrong. Fifty years ago their headlines stated the war was wrong.
Those headlines inflamed our country. The young men fighting the war became victims of this. We weren’t allowed to wear our uniforms home. We had to sneak back into our own country as if we were criminals.
The average age of those brave men that died in the war was 23. They were from all walks of life.
The media should do their job. Compare a pandemic to a pandemic.
How many people died from the Spanish Flu?
To all Vietnam veterans, thank you for your service. I needed to say thank you again as the liberal news media did not say it 50 years ago.
Randy Dombrovski
Mankato
