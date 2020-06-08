I read The Free Press June 1 piece: "Twitter right to fact check Trump."
The result of their unscientific readers survey was 71% yes, 29% no. In a national survey taken about the same time only 26% said what is posted should be regulated.
The results of the surveys are what they are.
My issue is that if Twitter chooses only to fact check tweets by people with certain ideologies it no longer remains a neutral platform for free expression. It becomes a publication supporting a certain point of view.
I do not think they can have it both ways.
I do not use social media; never have. In my opinion, it can politically divide us from people we know. And it can further politically divide us from people we do not know. Do we need more division in our daily lives?
For the many who chose to use social media, my suggestion is they not consider it the arbiter of accuracy or truth.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
