“With all due respect, it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you,” said Sen. Ed Markey, fighting for his career against a thoroughly generic John Kennedy.
This quote belies a simple truth: Both parties have become agents of austerity. Americans have come to expect nothing of material value from their government — unless they are already obscenely wealthy.
Take Joe Biden’s insistence that, “Americans don’t want a hand-out” during this pandemic-depression. Or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi using her majority to craft a stimulus offering nothing to working people except a boss who will be immune from COVID-related lawsuits. Meanwhile, the bill offers lavish endowments to mega-corporations.
On a cellular level, both parties have embraced trickle-down economics. The once-laughable notion that giving money to rich people magically helps poor people has become sacrosanct. After four years of brazenly corporate government, in which the foundation of the Republic has been stripped of its functions like a dilapidated house is stripped of copper wiring, the people can expect no better from the Dems.
This is evident in the composition of Biden’s incoming cabinet — composed of acolytes of Bain Capital, Facebook and every rotten kleptocratic corporation our nation ever produced.
When politics is stripped of material meaning it becomes nothing more than a TV show. Whether the president is a condescending donkey or a grotesque elephant, the standard of living in the United States will continue to decline for all but the wealthy.
So congratulations, Democrats. When you turn on the news to watch the politics show you can watch Biden eating an ice cream cone instead of Trump eating a cheeseburger. Or you could watch Veep — the writing’s better.
Jack Lindsay
Mankato
