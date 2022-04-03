It was with disgust that I read the article in the Mankato Free Press about the behavior of New Ulm students and basketball players towards a St. Peter basketball player who is gay.
I wish I could say that in this day and age I was surprised by this behavior, but unfortunately, this type of hateful, bigoted, behavior is alive and well in far too many rural areas in the United States.
I was a target of this hatred and bigotry as well. A text message was sent between two high profile people in Madelia. When I confronted the person who sent the text about his behavior, he admitted to sending the text, and then he trotted out the classic bigot’s retort, “but I can’t be homophobic, I have a gay nephew.”
If anyone in Madelia wants to know who these people are, just ask me, and I’ll tell you everything.
If anyone in rural areas wants to know why your towns are dying, look at the festering pustule of hatred and bigotry directed at anyone that’s not straight, white, mostly conservative Christians.
Young people today don’t want their loved ones exposed to this type of behavior, so they live in areas that accept and embrace the inherent differences in people. If the good people that live in rural areas want the decline to change, they need to speak out against the purveyors of hatred and bigotry around them.
My heart goes out to the St. Peter senior who was the target of all this, for having his senior year ruined by small minded bigots. Stay strong and don’t let the haters win.
Michael Hruby
Madelia
