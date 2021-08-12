“Today’s hearing is about how we support small businesses.” Rep. Dean Phillips responded to Rep. Jim Hagedorn with this statement, implying that he believed the things Hagedorn had been speaking about did not apply to how we should be supporting small businesses.
This simple implication shows how confused Phillips and the rest of the Democratic Party are about how to help small businesses in America.
As Democrats were trying to figure out how to properly punish American small business owners for energy consumption, Hagedorn reminded the committee that America does not want a clean energy economy because a clean energy economy means dependence on China.
Dependence on China is not only terrible for American small businesses, but it is also terrible for the fight against climate change, which is what Democrats seem to be primarily concerned about. Although a clean energy economy sounds like it would be helping the environment, it puts China, which already triples the United States in carbon emissions, in charge.
Phillips explicitly stated that this hearing was about the American small business, but then in his next sentence, he contradicted himself by saying the hearing was not about mining or China, two subjects that clearly have a lot to do with the American small business. Hagedorn then asked Phillips the question that all Americans need to be asking themselves, “What are you talking about today that is going to change anything for tomorrow?”
Instead of trying to fool ourselves that we are helping the environment by letting China have all of the power, let’s talk today about how we can take back control of our own economy and environment by helping our small businesses instead of punishing them for energy consumption.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
