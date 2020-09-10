Just when hatemonger Trump couldn’t stoop lower than mocking a disabled reporter, endorsing grabbing women “by the p**** - you can get away with anything,” glorifying Islamophobia, demonizing Africans as denizens of “s***hole countries,” Haitians as “all hav(ing) AIDS” and Mexicans as invaders inspiring a (doubtless Trump-supporting) anti-Latino mass murderer, 23 dead in El Paso, Texas — now Trump trashes fallen American soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.” As the son of a Korean and Vietnam War veteran, I’m outraged.
Trumpcultists: Don’t even try to whitewash this horrendous Trump monstrosity as some unfounded media hit job. Trump has fire hosed Americans with over 20,000 lies and falsehoods, often doubling and tripling down on his lies.
Journalists, while not perfect, usually get their stories correct, and must document their claims with sources. Indeed, FOX News reporter Jennifer Griffin corroborated her story with comments from senior Trump administration officials, and stoutly upholds journalistic norms, defying Trump’s demands she be fired in obvious retaliation.
“The media” which Trump and his cultists love to hate, overwhelmingly follow norms of professional journalism. Journalists must obtain sources before writing stories, and retract and apologize for (rare) stories that prove incorrect.
As author of 20,000+ lies and falsehoods, when has Trump apologized for or retracted anything? Answer: Never.
In Trumpworld, lies are standard; apologies are for patsies and losers. Corroborating his shredding fallen American heroes, Trump viciously smeared the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., (captured in Vietnam and tortured): “I like people who weren’t captured.”
This November, your vote (Republican) can support “truth” as whatever Trump and his minions spew, or (Democratic) as objective truth. The former includes Trump, and his bootlicking sycophant, Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.