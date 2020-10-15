I believe that the underlying cause of much of our country’s unrest is fear: fear of change due to demographic shifts, fear of demonstrators too often followed by outbreaks of violence, fear-mongering and finger pointing in political ads.
I worry about the political and economic polarization in the United States. This has led to legislative gridlock and distrust at the state and federal levels.
This distrust and fear I believe, have opened up the door to populist leaders. Such leaders often use religious and/or moralistic messages to appeal to anxious sectors in our population. These messages offer over-simplified solutions to the perceived problems: defund the police, build a wall, limit immigration, pull back from international commitments.
Many of our citizens are susceptible to these ”solutions.”
The danger in populist and overly simplistic explanations is the undermining of civil rights. This has recently happened in Poland and Hungary, much to the frustration of their citizens holding moderate views.
So, are there solutions to these unsettling trends? Well, yes. The United States is blessed with, for the most part, an impartial judiciary. It acts as a counterbalance to overheated, ill-conceived and potentially dangerous extreme right- and left-wing bombast.
Our citizenry has the right to open and free elections. We have the freedom and constitutional right to greater civic involvement.
We have access to information freely expressed and, with careful reading, we can search out and listen to views fully documented with factual, verifiable background.
Let’s cast our ballots this fall on the basis of carefully researched, calm deliberation. That’s one of the benefits, I believe, in mail-in voting. I’m voting for thoughtful, moderate candidates who appeal to the best in our country, not our fears.
Jim Robinson
Kasota
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.