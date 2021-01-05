I have read the article written by Rick Lybeck titled, "Stop the white-victims rhetoric."
After careful thought, I could not disagree more. He starts the article by telling anyone who teaches/talks about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 what they should not do. He basically issues a cease and desist order. I was not aware that assistant professors have that power.
Lybeck tries to make a point that white people were not victims of the 1862 war. The truth of the matter is that the true number is not even known and is about 600 to 800. Whole families were murdered including women and children. This number includes families that treated the Dakota with respect.
In some of the cases, the men were killed and the women and children were taken hostage. They were traumatized by seeing their fathers/husbands shot and killed. They were further traumatized by being told that as hostages they could be killed at anytime. What person could say that being shot and killed you are not a victim.
The war was a clash of cultures. The Dakota were primarily hunter/gathers who need lots of land to do that. The settlers mainly wanted to farm the ground.
The big villain was the U.S. government. They failed to live up to the treaties by being late on payments, food and provisions. They made changes to the treaties without the Dakota’s permission. Both the settlers and the Dakota were victims.
Lybeck is trying to whitewash the war and make the Dakota as the only victims. He is entitled to his opinion but he is an associate professor, and if he is painting history that there were no white victims, he is misleading his students.
Rodney L. Shunk
St. Clair
