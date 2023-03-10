Recess at school is a necessary activity for students. Kids need freedom to play, even when they have misbehaved in the classroom.
I'm writing to urge you to support bill HF271/SF183 at the Minnesota Legislature, which advocates for the decision to not withhold recess from students as punishment.
If we want our own kids to be successful later on, we need to keep a fundamental activity that helps youth be youth — regardless of behavior in the classroom.
I had a very positive experience in my early education. No matter what happened that day in class, recess was a constant. Our overflowing lockers opened to snow pants, boots, hats and mittens.
I loved recess because each day on the playground was unique. The constant laughter near the monkey bars drew my friends and I over or seeing the open swing set our bodies into a full-on sprint.
I valued school and learning at a young age, heck, I enjoyed it. I could be a student, but also an imaginative thinker, explorer and innovator.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics Position paper on the Crucial Role of Recess in Schools, recess “made children more attentive and more productive in the classroom” (2013). Children need mental and physical breaks to perform their best academically.
I urge people to support the proposition that students should not be denied a break for disciplinary reasons. You can learn more about this topic by following “More Recess, Minnesota” on Facebook. Withholding recess from students is immoral and decreases their likelihood of being successful thinkers later on.
Kenna Markle
Mankato
