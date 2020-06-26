The Wednesday edition of The Free Press included a news item with the headline "Driver charged with fourth DWI."
It was noted that the driver's license had been revoked. Did the license revocation keep him from driving? Of course not.
All it takes to drive is a vehicle, a driver's license is not necessary. The DWI law needs to be changed to authorize law enforcement to immediately impound the vehicle in every DWI arrest, followed by confiscation of that vehicle upon the DWI conviction and license revocation.
The inconvenience of the vehicle being impounded and the potential economic cost of the loss of the vehicle with the DWI conviction should keep some intoxicated drivers off the road.
Stephen Deeren
Mankato
