In response to the recent letter submitted by R. Kent Purrier titled “Eagle Lake officials must be monitored,” I am writing to address a concerning possible misperception that the public has not had access to information about the proposed Mankato Motorsports Park project or been made aware of the project being proposed.
To be clear, this letter is not intended to advocate for or against the project — it is intended to provide facts and let readers know where they can go to get more information about the project being proposed.
In addition to being discussed at public meetings in which minutes are taken and made available to the public, space on the city’s website has been dedicated to keep the public informed of the project: eaglelakemn.com/city/stay-informed-about-privately-funded-motorsports-development-project-proposed-eagle-lake.
Included on the website is the Environmental Assessment Worksheet and related documents for the proposed project. There is a 30-day review period that began March 2 and ends April 1. During the review period, the public can submit comments.
The press does not regularly cover Eagle Lake City Council meetings. This means the burden to keep the public informed of issues falls largely on the city, and we are a small city with limited staff and resources.
To keep the public informed of Eagle Lake happenings, the city sends emails with information of interest to subscribers. Subscribers do need to contact City Hall and request to be added to the email distribution list.
The City Council allows the public to speak during the open comment period of council meetings.
Jennifer J. Bromeland
Eagle Lake city administrator
and resident
