A few comments opposing the Mankato Motorsports track:
First of all, it is another case of urban sprawl that would take good, productive land out of production.
With more and more people in this world, there is less land to grow food on. More chemicals need to be used, which means more pollution of safe water.
Water is the lifeline of life.
Secondly, Eagle Lake has a beautiful, well kept cemetery that for years I have helped maintain.
It had a tranquil country setting until they built a noisy four-lane highway adjacent to the south side of the cemetery property.
Now they want to build and add more noise across the street to the north.
This track would do nothing for the city of Eagle Lake except provide some property tax revenue. The city of Eagle Lake won't even get name recognition from it.
Let the well-to-do people — and their expensive toys — from the Twin Cities and other places build their track on less productive land, like a mined-out gravel pit.
The four-lane highway was necessary. A race track is not.
Ronald L. Sniff
Eagle Lake and Mankato
