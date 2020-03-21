While I respect and appreciate Jennifer Bromeland’s reply to R. Kent Purrier’s letter and the information she provided, I have to back up Mr. Purrier. He’s absolutely correct.
As residents not on the inside of this deal, we’re dependent on the public information that is released. Sometimes that information is a small rectangle buried in the classifieds for one day. Other times it’s an email when there are many residents who do not use that form of communication, nor do they use social media. Why the services of the United States Postal Service have been ignored, I don’t know.
When the information that does come out is conflicting or just plain wrong, rumors start. In this case, the “facts” (and I use that term loosely) came out after the damage had been done. But Ms. Bromeland is correct in one regard: The burden to inform falls largely on the city. And it shouldn’t be that way.
Where is the developer? As of Monday (March 2) he has not shown up for a City Council meeting in eight months. He’ll speak to the media, but won’t talk to the very residents he claims to welcome questions and comments from.
In a recent article he hoped construction could start this summer, another mentioned a fall start, and on Feb. 27 a false ground breaking for spring was announced. It’s not a race track, but it’s Facebook page labels it as a “race track.” No replies to those who think it’s a closer alternative to Brainerd International Raceway or those who are looking for a drag strip or racing events. Want to rent a glorified garage? They’ll reply to that.
So sure, information is coming out but it’s messy and at times, sketchy. Yet, this “transparent” project still moves swiftly forward. To the residents not in on the deal, it looks like a developer getting special treatment and a City Council simply looking the other way.
Erin Guentzel
Madison Lake
