On a blustery Sunday afternoon, I was grateful for help: Rake the Town.
VINE Faith in Action sent me nine East High School hockey players with rakes and two blowers. They were all handsome, healthy and hard-working volunteers who gave their time on a Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings were playing.
After a windy hour of clearing leaves, they had refreshments, then went on to do two more seniors' yards.
I am so grateful to live in a community of helpful volunteers and to have VINE's help.
East High School and these young men's parents should be very proud. Our youths are great and they are so appreciated.
Mary Jane Ommen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.