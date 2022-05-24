I attended a recent show at the Mankato East Planetarium and I was beyond impressed with the facility, staff and students.
Not only did attendees take a trip around several galaxies, we also got updates on the James Webb Space Telescope, a visual explanation about why Pluto was demoted from being a planet and a healthy dose of how some constellations got their names.
The planetarium is a real gem in our area, and one of only three such facilities in Minnesota high schools. Next time there's a show, I urge people to check it out.
The shows are free.
Kevin Burns
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.