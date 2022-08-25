Two things came to mind when reading the Free Press’ editorial “Targeting judiciary threatens rule of law” on Friday. First, thanks for finally printing this.
Following the leak of Dobbs and resulting threats against justices of our Supreme Court, it is long overdue. Regardless of political affiliation, all should agree that threats against our judiciary cannot stand.
Second, it's telling that it took a Trump issue to get The Free Press to finally step up. The rampant, unrepentant assault by the left on the Supreme Court following the leak of Dobbs case was ignored by this editorial board. In fact, searches on The Free Press’ website for “threats against judiciary,” ‘threats against court” and “Kavanaugh” revealed no editorial results during the period from the leak of the draft Dobbs opinion through one week after its ultimate issuance.
One particular line from the editorial stands out for its hypocritic inanity, “Trump’s complicity in the threats to judges is unprecedented.” John McEnroe said it best — "you cannot be serious."
Our president, the Senate majority leader and the speaker of the House of Representatives (along with countless other Democrats) all made incendiary comments about the Court following Dobbs and were thus complicit in untold numbers of threats against justices.
In fact, one of those threats resulted in an arrest near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for his attempted assassination. Clearly, the left has established a precedent of complicity in threats against the judiciary when it fits its agenda.
Not surprisingly, this partisan hack editorial board previously ignored that precedent because it didn’t further its "orange man bad" obsession or help the Democratic Party.
Dan Godfrey
Eagle Lake
Eagle Lake
