Shame on The Free Press editorial board for being more concerned about the president calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus" than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holding American workers and businesses hostage by delaying a relief package to get an agenda passed that has nothing to do with COVID-19.
A 200-plus page Senate bill was close to passing in the Senate on a bipartisan basis and then Pelosi ground it to a halt with a 1,400-plus page bill.
Think of that. There were only four matters to address. Large business loans, small business relief to keep employees employed so they can open back up and survive, direct relief to all of us and major assistance to the health care folks.
How did that balloon overnight into a bill seven times larger than the Senate's, at the peril of all of us? Outrageous even if you agree with everything on the wish list.
If this was strictly about the large corporation piece of this, that could have been worked out and has nothing to do with the extra 1,200 pages.
I don't agree either with calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus," but it is way down on the priority list right now and your view could have at least mentioned why Trump has been calling it that, the Chinese blaming the U.S. Army on this.
Randy Milbrett
Mankato
