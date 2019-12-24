I read, with a great deal of disgust and disappointment, the first item in your “Our View” column in the Saturday edition of The Free Press.
When I read the three words at the end of the article, I was totally disappointed at such a vitriolic notation.
I was also extremely disgusted that you would stoop to this level, the same level that you, for the past three years, have accused the president for being at with his numerous tweets and comments. I felt bad that you had to resort to something like this.
Then the thought occurred to me that ”hey, wait a minute,” maybe this was some shenanigan that was pulled off by someone on your press line that also wanted to get his two-cents' worth in the comment section.
I certainly hope so as this would have then turned out to be only an “oops” on your part.
Whatever the case, it certainly lowers your standing to that of the person you have been accusing for the last three years of shoddy and unprofessional conduct in his duties. What an unprofessional thing to do for a supposedly unbiased news reporting organization.
I have recently renewed my annual subscription to your publication but I now have serious doubts that I made the right decision on that.
Charles Westermayer
Mankato
