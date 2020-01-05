A recent letter from a reader expressed disgust and disappointment over a Dec. 21 anti-Trump Our View opinion piece which he described as “vitriolic.”
In my view that was not an isolated incident, but rather a Free Press editorial board pattern since they endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and she lost.
So I read them, take them in stride and move on.
But after reading the Dec. 26 Our View: “GOP — Trump completes takeover of party” — I had enough.
The way I see it to propose conservative policy thinkers, politicians and by proxy those who support any of Trump’s policies create “a damaging phenomenon in and around the Republican Party” and “damages Christian witness” was over-the-top condescending. Everyone the editorial writer disagrees with is bad?
And if the “cult of personality” phrase was an insinuation all those individuals view Trump as their spiritual overseer — I say utterly preposterous.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.