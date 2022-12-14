When I woke up the morning after the election I could here all the open hands hitting the table looking for hand outs.
With one group in charge of all three sections of Minnesota government, they can’t wait until they can start dolling out the billions of dollars that should be going back to the taxpayers of Minnesota. Of course our great governor, will give you a token check to make you think that you should be happy.
Along with the leadership that is at the federal level, handing out money like it is candy is their way of getting votes from people who aren’t willing to work hard to get ahead in life.
It is no longer correct to tell an employee that they are not earning their pay. We are a society where everyone gets a blue ribbon. I do understand that there are people that need help, but it seems like it has become the norm and not the exception.
I can’t imagine why inflation and our taxes continue to go up at a record pace. It is sad that a few cities and counties can determine the outcome of an election that makes the rest of Minnesota pay for their wasteful spending addictions.
I am proud to stand, face the flag and sing the national anthem. I wish this country would stand with me.
Bob Runke
Nicollet
