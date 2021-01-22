Open letter to Kim Spears, chair of the Nicollet County Republicans:
In a recent Star Tribune article (carried by the Mankato Free Press), you stated: “I feel that the elections were flawed, and the degree to which they were flawed is open to interpretation, since no one is willing to dive into it and do a real forensic audit of what happened.”
You are wrong.
Let’s check the evidence. Sixty-plus lawsuits have been filed by the Trump campaign. Only one — just one — was a victory for the campaign, and it was a petty minor win.
Judges expect evidence to support claims in a courtroom. The Trump campaign repeatedly failed to provide any evidence of widespread election malfeasance. In case after case, the Trump campaign had to publicly admit they had no evidence to present before the court.
Judges (many appointed by Republican presidents) wrote in their decisions the lawsuits lacked merit, lacked evidence and lacked standing.
The Department of Homeland Security stated the election was secure. Attorney General William Barr said no widespread evidence of election fraud was found. Georgia’s governor and attorney general (both Republicans) said the election results were fair and accurate.
Yet, somehow, you think no one has done a real audit of the election. You are wrong.
Caylin Cedergren
St. Clair
Time to limit presidential power
It is time for our elected politicians to agree on the power given to one man. Pass some legislation to limit the powers of the president of the United States.
If half of the voters are bound by the ideas of one man, he has too much power, regardless of what party he represents.
One president can hardly wait to get elected so he can undo what his rival did.
Wake up, America. Democrats and Republicans, come together to limit the president’s power.
