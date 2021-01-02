Regarding the letter by John Foede published Dec. 24:
Mr. Foede is right on target. The issue of election fraud should be of major concern to everyone, no matter which side you’re on. If we can’t trust the integrity of our elections, what is the point of having them?
As mentioned, there have been numerous depositions and affidavits filed and also some videos which allege that suspicious behavior took place. These need to be investigated and either proven or disproven, and not just dismissed out of hand.
All of the various media outlets have investigative reporters who will go to whatever lengths necessary to get to the bottom of anything they set their mind to, and to prove or disprove any allegations or rumors that come along. To date, I have not seen or heard any reports indicating that this took place in this case. To me this is beyond reprehensible.
If the media had even an ounce of integrity they would make every effort to check out each and every one of these allegations and determine whether or not they were true, regardless of the outcome.
Instead, there seems to be an attitude of, “as long as our guy wins, this is a non-story.” It’s no wonder that so many folks do not trust the media anymore. If those in the media want to get their credibility back they need to set their biases aside and do their job.
As far as the election itself, it doesn’t matter to me who won, as long they won fairly and honestly. At this point that has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Richard Winter
Janesville
