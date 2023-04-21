Every week, a person cannot go a few days without seeing newspaper and TV stories on the push for more electric vehicles — EVs — and other stories about construction projects like the repair and replacement of roads and bridges.
Highway infrastructure is financed by a state and federal motor fuel tax, which in Minnesota is 28.5 cents/gallon state tax and 18.3 cents/gallon federal tax on gasoline and higher on diesel fuel. How are EVs contributing to the repair and maintenance of highway infrastructure?
I own a pickup truck and an SUV and — for example, let's say each vehicle gets 18 miles per gallon of gas and my wife and I drive a total of 25,000 miles per year. That figures out to 1,389 gallons of gas for which the price includes 46.8 cents/gallon state and federal tax, equaling $650 per year.
I am not against EVs, but at my age I will never own one. I have not heard any environmentalist or politician who is pushing for more EVs explain how they are going to contribute to financing highway infrastructure maintenance.
Marlin Peterson
Le Center
