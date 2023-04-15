I would like to disagree with your Our View "Ellison right to take murder case," in Wednesday's paper.
There are times when it is appropriate for the attorney general to take over cases for which county prosecutors are out of their depth, but they should compelling and rare. The state's chief law enforcement officer should not routinely be an understudy to county prosecutors.
In the case of the murder of Zaria McKeever, it is perhaps instructive to refer to the Lazzaro case in which his lawyers argued that there was no crime because the teen-aged girls he was accused of trafficking were willing participants. In that case the prosecution countered that the girls could not by law consent because of their age.
But in the McKeever case we are to believe that boys the same age, who were solicited to shoot the victim by an adult who supplied them with the weapon, drove them to the victim's house, and paid them, were acting as adults?
I think Mary Moriarty was right to focus on the perpetrator of this horrible crime and attempt to find a solution to salvage the lives of the teens, who are also victims. Ellison and Walz are wrong to interfere in the job she was elected to do.
Eric Steinmetz
Mankato
