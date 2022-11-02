Keith Ellison is the best choice for attorney general. Throughout his term he has improved lives of working families by holding corporations accountable, defending working people’s rights and being tough on crime.
Ellison recovered $230,000 for Minnesotans while enforcing a new wage theft law. He stood up for Minnesota workers against corporations unfairly raising prices.
Ellison defended renters against landlords in court for unsafe living conditions, winning lawsuits on their behalf and protecting mobile homeowners from unfair rules.
He fought big pharma attempts to overturn a Minnesota law that made insulin more affordable for diabetics. Ellison sued drug manufacturers for inflating drug prices while pharmaceutical companies made billions in profit.
He worked diligently to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic, winning $300 million for opioid treatment.
Ellison has prosecuted more than three dozen serious violent crimes and won all of them.
He defends a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. He fights measures that make it harder for people to access safe, legal abortions and pledged not to prosecute women from other states seeking legal abortions in Minnesota.
His opponent, Jim Schultz, supports an extreme abortion ban, promising to aggressively fight the right to choose.
Ellison fights to keep corporations from having excessive power and wealth at the expense of working families. He supports decent wages for working people and defends family farms in the face of corporate takeovers.
His opponent defends corporate interests and wealth that work against the middle class receiving their fair share.
Ellison understands the importance of empowering all Minnesotans, not just those at the top.
Vote for Ellison as attorney general.
Mark Friedman
Mankato
