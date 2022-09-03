I am an 80-year-old man who served four years in the U.S. Navy, and I have a master's degree in education.
Some of you will remember that the Republican candidate for governor of this state urged Republican members of our state Legislature to not participate in a special session and to not make any compromises.
One of those items would have been to no longer tax Medicare payments, which both my wife and I would have benefitted from.
However, this letter is intended to address the young people of this state and nation. Our nation has recently come very close to losing our democracy (and still could).
Across the world, democracies are at a very fragile point. (Read what Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, says about this.)
National polls indicate that when young people vote, they tend to vote Democratic. However, we also know that most young members of our nation do not read newspapers.
Thus, I am asking you to cut out this letter and share it with young people, encouraging them to get registered to vote and then encourage their friends to do the same.
No political party can give you everything you want, but your possibilities of getting some of what you desire are better with the Democratic Party.
What are your interests? Climate change, world affairs, mental health, race relations, gender identity, immigration, abortion and many other topics will be better served by Democratic leadership.
Please, young people, get registered to vote. Hopefully, you will vote for Democratic candidates. If not Biden in 2024, what do you think about Sherrod Brown (with a possible running mate being Stacey Abrams?).
Curtis G. Ericson
Mankato
