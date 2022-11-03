I have read with some interest that in two of the local sheriff races the deputies are trying to pick their own bosses. Is that really a good idea?
It really sends the wrong message. Instead of striving for professional, inclusive and transparent departments, this gives the appearance of closing ranks and keeping others out.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's department employs 100 people. Eighteen of 22 deputies voted to endorse. What about the other 82 employees? Are they somehow not as important?
One last question: How does a sheriff lead, investigate and discipline those who he feels beholden to for his job?
Please let the people choose the leader who is to "protect and serve" as sheriff.
Doug Erickson
Eagle Lake
