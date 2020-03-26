I live at a three-bedroom apartment. My roommate has been hanging out with her other friends almost everyday within a network of apartments.
Almost every day, I hear partying noises around my apartment complex.
As you know this is a very concerning time and there is a need for social distancing.
I tried to have serious discussion with my roommate and she does not seem to care because there is no such enforcement in the complex.
I am doing my best to enforce social distancing and help to ease the spread of COVID-19.
When apartment management does not do its best to enforce and mandate social distancing, this situation becomes problematic for these reasons:
• Blue Earth County has several confirmed cases of COVID-19.
• Minnesota State University has announced a confirmed case with the potential of infecting students who live in a dormitory.
Highland Apartments are physically next to MSU. The majority of its residents are international students who are not in class and are now free to party.
For that, I am requesting management to please, please, please take seriously this pandemic.
• Sanitize each building's door knobs and public places like laundry rooms at least four times every day.
• Patrol to make sure there's no partying or gatherings of more than three people.
• Send out emails, using a serious tone, to warn apartment residents to stay on high alert.
• Implement fines or call the police for partying during this time
Shuk Ping
Mankato
