I live at a three-bedroom apartment. My roommate has been hanging out with her other friends almost everyday within a network of apartments.

Almost every day, I hear partying noises around my apartment complex.

As you know this is a very concerning time and there is a need for social distancing.

I tried to have serious discussion with my roommate and she does not seem to care because there is no such enforcement in the complex.

I am doing my best to enforce social distancing and help to ease the spread of COVID-19.

When apartment management does not do its best to enforce and mandate social distancing, this situation becomes problematic for these reasons:

• Blue Earth County has several confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• Minnesota State University has announced a confirmed case with the potential of infecting students who live in a dormitory.

Highland Apartments are physically next to MSU. The majority of its residents are international students who are not in class and are now free to party.

For that, I am requesting management to please, please, please take seriously this pandemic.

• Sanitize each building's door knobs and public places like laundry rooms at least four times every day.

• Patrol to make sure there's no partying or gatherings of more than three people.

• Send out emails, using a serious tone, to warn apartment residents to stay on high alert.

• Implement fines or call the police for partying during this time

Shuk Ping

Mankato

