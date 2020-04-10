Bob Jentges’ letter published April 8 begins by acknowledging the global viral pandemic and our federal government’s response in the CARES Act.
Yet the letter morphs into a warning to avoid creeping socialism. As an example, Mr. Jentges lists federal entitlement programs equaling more than 48% of the federal budget.
According to the pie chart published in the current federal individual income tax instructions, “Social Security, Medicare, and other retirement” totaled 41% of federal budget in 2018. However this needs to be offset by income from the same ”Social Security, Medicare and other retirement taxes” of 28% for a net expenditure of 13%.
Mr. Jentges defines socialism as the “collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
Entitlements are not socialism according to this definition. There is no “production of goods” in either Social Security or Medicare. Both are more akin to insurance where we pay in while we are working to help us in our later years.
Our federal government does indeed approve of some types of socialism. During the 2008 financial collapse they bailed out large financial institutions, allowing banks and Wall Street to benefit from their profits but share their losses with all taxpayers.
I fear that may happen again with the CARES Act when I read about the agencies tasked with oversight being understaffed and inspectors general fired if they become too critical.
I am thankful for our own Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and other senators and representatives who are working hard to protect ordinary taxpayers.
Sally Erdahl
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.