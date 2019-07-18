The proposed Equality Act is one of the most invasive threats to religious liberty ever.
This legislation would use the force of federal law to force strict non-discrimination protection based on gender identity and sexual orientation into every aspect of American public life.
It would amend the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, and it would override the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act that served to protect First Amendment religious liberties.
It is a thinly-veiled attempt to finish off religious liberty in America once and for all.
If it becomes law, the act would forbid churches, religious schools and other religious non-profits from drawing their work forces from those who are willing to abide by organizational standards on these subjects.
The Equality Act makes religious freedom a secondary freedom or right.
Religious freedom could not be used as a defense in cases in which sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination are in question.
The rights of parents to make choices for their children on questions of sexuality or gender would be gone.
Male-bodied trans women would have the rights to women's bathrooms, locker rooms, shelters, hospital rooms, college dorms and elder care places and other places.
Bakers, florists, web designers, wedding venue owners and public officials would be targeted.
Faith-based adoption agencies or womens' shelters could be forced to shut down.
People who failed to use transgender pronouns could be subject to fines or firing.
If you are a Christian, voice your opposition to this bill. H.R.5 in the House and 5788 in the Senate.
Contact your representatives and senators. The Equality Act would put all Christianity with biblical beliefs about sex, marriage and gender on the opposite side of the law.
Once your religious freedom is gone, it's gone.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
