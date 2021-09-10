A college campus is a really exciting place to be at the start of the academic year. This year, in particular, because we are attempting to return to greater normalcy after a very atypical 2020-21 school year.
It is also exciting because the new year starts with a new president putting forth his vision for the next chapter of Minnesota State University. In President Edward Inch’s convocation speech, he outlined five themes for the university’s future. The last of the five themes addressed in his speech was equity and inclusion: MSU must strive to be “a welcoming, equitable and inclusive university.”
I could not agree more.
An unexpected and controversial new addition to campus is MavPODS. For those unfamiliar, MavPODS are a space for “student, faculty, and staff use.” They “provide a semi-private, comfortable, and convenient place to study, make a call, recharge, and more between classes or meetings.” Picture a telephone booth large enough to fit one person, with a small counter and bench.
Currently there are 100 scattered around campus, with more arriving soon. Based upon information shared at a campus meeting, the university is spending upwards of $1 million on MavPODS.
Passing fad or wise investment? Time will tell.
Pressing need in an age of budgetary constraints, ever-rising tuition, fees and housing costs, and students’ burdened with enormous debt? You be the judge.
Will MavPODS help with the university’s effort to be a “welcoming, equitable and inclusive university”? The answer is a resounding no if you are a current student, prospective student, current faculty or staff, or prospective faculty or staff who needs an “accessible option.” This space is not for you.
People who need an accessible option are directed by the university to go to the library. For those unfamiliar with campus, it is a pretty long trek from Wiecking Center or the new Clinical Science Building to Memorial Library. That trek is compounded for people with mobility disabilities during the winter months.
In the fall of 2019, in my Empowering Social Work Practice with People with Disabilities class, I had a trio of students, two who had mobility disabilities, physically show the class how they navigated from the CSU to our classroom in Trafton North without having to go outside. Suffice it to say, it was a time-consuming, convoluted journey and an eye-opening experience.
Perhaps this year we will start the tour at a MavPOD in Ford Hall to see what it takes to navigate to one of the ‘accessible’ spaces for people with mobility disabilities in the library.
The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990. Publicly-funded universities fall under Title II, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in services, programs, and activities.” MSU, like all publicly-funded universities, have had over three decades to master and operationalize the requirements of the ADA. Unfortunately, for people with disabilities, the ADA has weak enforcement mechanisms and is riddled with ways to technically comply without making a campus and the student-experience truly accessible and equal in opportunity.
Perhaps, you are thinking, this investment in non-accessible “semi-private, comfortable, and convenient” spaces throughout campus was an unintended oversight. Think again.
At a presentation of the first meeting of MSU student government, the vice president for technology and chief information officer made it very clear that the university, including the Board of Trustees, was well-aware that they would be discriminating against students, faculty, and staff with mobility disabilities on campus by creating 100-plus inaccessible spaces on campus.
The rationale provided included the following: “Here’s why they’re not accessible. It’s not that they haven’t thought of that, but because they are 24 square inches in size you cannot be ADA compliant.”
The vice president of technology went on to explain that “they did know going in that they could not get the accessible ones for some period of time.” This action is simultaneously separate and unequal.
If we are going to be a campus-community that “offers an exceptional student experience”, promotes the “health and wellbeing of people on campus”, and is “welcoming, equitable, and inclusive” for all (all themes from the president’s convocation speech), then at minimum we should be able to avoid making unforced errors.
In this case, the university knew the impact of their decision would be disparate from the get-go. Perhaps they made a calculated decision that the reward of advantaging most students would outweigh the risk of disadvantaging a small, inconsequential minority of students.
This is how ableism and disablism — in my estimation the least recognized “ism” in our society — operates. People who are so-called able-bodied benefit, while the needs and concerns of disabled people are ignored, minimized, placated and marginalized.
Not unlike other civil rights movements of the past, disabled people are forging a new movement called Disability Justice. It is a cross-solidarity movement made up of people with “different differences, but similar struggles” with exclusionary policies and practices by dominant groups in our society.
This means that increasingly, exclusionary policies and practices, like the MavPODs, will not go unnoticed and unchallenged.
The first theme of the president’s convocation speech was: “serving students and managing enrollment in the face of demographics that will produce a smaller college-age population.” Just as MSU became a destination for LGBT students more than four decades ago by being the second campus with a LGBT center in the nation, the university could become a destination for disabled students if it was willing to make the right investment.
But not if the university keeps perpetuating policies and practices that are the opposite of “welcoming, equitable, and inclusive” for all.
Nancy M. Fitzsimons, Ph.D, MSW, LISW, is a professor of social work at Minnesota State University. She lives in North Mankato.
