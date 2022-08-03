Elections matter. You matter.
We are a week away from a very critical election in southern Minnesota, and I am shocked by the number of people I talk with who have no idea that an election for the 1st District Congress is taking place.
This vote determines who is going to fill the seat formerly held by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
As a fellow District 1 community member, I am urging you to show up and vote for this election on Aug. 9. You Matter. This Election Matters. If you are frustrated with politics and don’t believe in the system, then you need to reestablish your power as a citizen.
Your vote and your voice matter. Politics are controlled by the people, not the other way around. We need to elect representatives who care about their constituents, and we have the power and ability to do this.
Jeff Ettinger is a bipartisan thinker and collaborator. These are good skills to have in our current state of democracy.
He thinks logically and thoughtfully about the law, humanity and justice and is not afraid to stand his ground and to create smart policies that reestablish human rights and prosperity for all.
I believe that he will bring people back into politics and will have the heart of District 1 at the core of his work. Our job, the best sacrifice we can make to the democratic effort, is going to vote for Jeff Ettinger on Aug. 9.
Candice Deal-Bartell
Mankato
