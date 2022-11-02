Vote for Brad Finstad if you want the great divider (Trump) to control the House, just as he controls most of the Republican party.
There would likely be many probes. For example, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been told to preserve his documents and clear his calendar.
They would likely hold raising the debt ceiling hostage, like they did in 2011, to try to get cuts in programs like Social Security and Medicare.
Crime: Republican-controlled states average much higher firearm death rates than Democratic-controlled states.
Inflation and economy: Great Britain’s conservative Tory party recently enacted policies very similar to the policies Republicans are pushing. It tanked the economy and inflation got worse.
Vote for Jeff Ettinger if you want a centrist unifier. He is a skilled, intelligent, pragmatic, compassionate businessman. Ettinger always supported both Republicans and Democrats until the Republicans became the Trump party. The insurrection (what could be more undemocratic?) prompted him to run for Congress.
Ettinger appreciates how Biden brought NATO back together, but feels that some spending, like student loan forgiveness, has been overly broad.
Please vote Ettinger and our other great Democratic candidates working to save democracy for the common good.
Don’t regret not voting if asked some day what you were doing while we were losing democracy.
Richard Beske
Minnesota Lake
