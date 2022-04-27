While exhaustion from our experience in recent years is understandable, this is no time for complacency — or worse, resignation — regarding our representation.
Prior to March 10 when Jeff Ettinger entered the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, the general consensus was that effort would be better placed fighting for candidates and races other than the 1st Congressional District —that with redistricting, the district was a lost cause.
Everything changed on March 10. We have an outstanding candidate who can win in CD1.
Will you join the fight to save democracy?
My husband, a retired marketing research analyst for Hormel, has known Ettinger since 1989 when he was hired by Hormel as an attorney and worked with him directly on a project. My husband thinks the world of Ettinger, as do most people in Austin, where his wife, LeeAnn, grew up. Their children, like ours, were very well prepared for higher education by the Austin Public Schools.
Ettinger is highly intelligent, compassionate and enormously talented. This bike-riding self-described "terrible golfer” will listen to — and endeavor to represent — all residents of CD1.
Ettinger would be congressman who will do us proud.
In the May 24 special election primary, vote for honesty, decency and expertise.
Susan Goettsch
Rochester
