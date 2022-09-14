Brad Finstad may have an advantage over Jeff Ettinger due to his short term in office after Jim Hagedorn's death. Ettinger, the recently retired CEO of Hormel in Austin, has put his hat in the ring to level the playing field of Minnesota's 1st District.
The MinnPost article published in The Free Press was like over one half page of advertising (for free) to Finstad for his debatable achievements.
During Ettinger's lifelong residency in Minnesota's 1st District, he has dealt with many more and complex problems than his opponent has ever faced in his short career.
Robert Singelstad
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.