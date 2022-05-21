Jeff Ettinger decided to enter the race for U.S. Congress after witnessing the Jan. 6, 2021, Republican attempt to end our democracy.
On May 24, we can vote in the primary to determine the parties’ candidates for the Aug. 9 special election to fill the remainder of the current term.
My priority is to prevent the current Republican Party from controlling Congress and succeeding with autocracy.
We have some great DFL candidates, and I like some of their ideas better, but I think Ettinger has the best chance of winning the special election and would be an excellent representative. He has been criticized as not being liberal enough, but he wants to represent all residents fairly.
I’m a poor conversationalist, but I found him very easy to talk to. Ettinger prioritizes saving democracy, public education, job skills training, affordable living, including health care, and support for family farms and small businesses. He has a long record of helping people improve their lives.
Richard Beske
Minnesota Lake
