The Ethiopian and Eritrean Students Association at Minnesota State University recently organized a cultural event to celebrate their countries’ unique heritage. This event was more than just a cultural display for those who understand the complex history between the two nations. It was a celebration of diversity and tolerance, where differences were celebrated.
As I sat there, watching the students perform, I couldn’t help but wonder about their families back home. With Ethiopia plagued by conflict, particularly in the northern region of Tigray, many families have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighboring areas.
This has caused significant trauma and displacement, affecting over two million people. In addition to the conflict, droughts and food insecurity have affected the region, leading to malnutrition and famine in some areas. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges, affecting trade and distribution and causing economic disruptions.
Despite the challenges facing the region, including conflict, displacement, food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic, the students are persevering in their studies at MSU and pursuing careers in various fields. The event showcased their commitment to promoting diversity and sending a message of peace, reconciliation and progress.
Also worth mentioning, on March 30, the Mankato School Board held a coffee and conversation event at MY Place, which I attended. The event was commendable for bringing together a diverse cross-section of the community to discuss ways to support and advocate for each other.
Such conversations are essential if we want to overcome the biggest challenges facing our school community and work together to create a better future for everyone.
I hope to be invited to more events like these.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
