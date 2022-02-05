I am president of the Traverse des Sioux Regional Library System Board of Directors and also a Blue Earth County commissioner, where I also serve on the Blue Earth County Library Board.
The regional library board and I strongly support SF1131/HF1710 which fixes an underlying problem with how state public library funding is divided among regions across the state.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is an author on SF1131 and is a strong supporter of libraries. Every library region in the state is in full support of the bills. The League of Minnesota Cities policies also support the bills. The legislation will improve each of the 12 library systems in the state.
Elected officials and library advocates spoke about the importance of libraries and these bills at the St. Cloud library Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. The St. Cloud mayor, Dave Kleis, talked about how central the library is to the community. Rep. Dan Wolgamott, chief author of the House bill, spoke about the importance of maintaining the state’s network of library systems and the needed changes the bills make.
Blue Earth County Library recently received a prestigious award from the Association of Minnesota Counties for its exceptional service to children over the past summer. Every Minnesota child can benefit from libraries, and these bills can help keep that a reality.
I encourage everyone to use our great libraries, and to support these bills that will update and repair the underlying state funding that allows all our public libraries to operate well.
Vance Stuehrenberg
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.