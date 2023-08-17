I like your articles on electric vehicles. I wouldn't buy one because of the cost and the cost of the special tires needed.
Who is going to fix them when they break down? Most have the habit of randomly catching on fire.
What about starting in our Minnesota winters? I read that the batteries are made overseas. What happens when our relationship with the overseas company breaks down?
When these problems are addressed, maybe I'll feel comfortable buying one. Yes, I know gas cars have the same issues, but we had over 100 years to solve their issues.
Don Baker
Waseca
Commented
