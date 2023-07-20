I had the privilege of meeting with Mankato Area Schools Supt. Paul Peterson on June 30. Our discussion revolved around enhancing curriculum and improving communication to serve the needs of students and teachers better.
I was deeply moved during our conversation when Supt. Peterson expressed how my letter to the editor about my exchange students had touched him. As a direct result, he collaborated with his administration to expand opportunities for exchange students to study in our high schools. Connecting with someone who recognizes and supports promoting cross-cultural exchange is meaningful.
Over the years, our family has hosted high school students from Mexico, Germany, Spain and Azerbaijan. Additionally, we happily participated in the Friendship Family program at Minnesota State University, where we got to know a student from Ethiopia.
Our exchange students’ positive impact on our lives is beyond words. Through their presence, our children are inspired by their peers worldwide who share a profound curiosity for culture, adventure and understanding. Witnessing the motivation of these young adults, their multilingual abilities, and their commitment to academic excellence is truly inspiring. In our shared home, we embrace vulnerability and foster personal growth together.
I cannot express enough gratitude to Paul Peterson and the Mankato Area Public Schools for extending this excellent opportunity to more families. As our children prepare to attend MSU, we eagerly look forward to continuing our involvement in exchange programs on campus.
I encourage other families in Mankato to consider hosting high school exchange students, as it is an enriching experience for the entire academic community and is now more welcome than ever at Mankato Area Public Schools!
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
