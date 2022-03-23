After winning a war against Austria in 1866, Otto von Bismarck refused to further antagonize his foe.
Bismarck’s forbearance is a trait wholly lacking in the United States’ foreign policy establishment.
Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States moved rapidly to expand NATO right up against Russia’s borders. Five NATO allies now border Russia.
To understand how egregious this is, think back to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba was enough to push the United States to the brink of nuclear war.
With Russia now surrounded by a hostile foreign military alliance, the Kremlin felt the only rational way to prevent its largest European neighbor — Ukraine — from joining the alliance, was to mount a pre-emptive invasion.
Which brings us to the question of national interest. What is the nation? The nation is the American people. The national interest can be defined as that which is good for the American people.
This war in Ukraine is bringing untold misery to millions of Ukrainian and Russian citizens, and it is also harming Americans with higher food and gas prices.
Additionally, the U.S. now must pay the price for its unwise foreign policy. President Joe Biden just approved the appropriation of $13.6 billion of aid to Ukraine. The defense budget for this year is $782 billion. The president who questioned how we could ever afford single payer health care now dumps billions into a war that actively hurts us.
The existence of NATO is not just unwise, it actively hurts the American people.
In this way, it is opposed to our national interest.
Jack Lindsay
Mankato
Helping Ukraine right thing to do
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent attack on Ukraine is eerily reminiscent of Adolph Hitler’s march into Poland and Russia in World War II. Both were unprovoked, straight-up land grabs to increase the land mass of the invaliding Nazi army.
Hitler quickly subdued Poland. However Russia was another matter. Invading Russia was Hitler’s Waterloo. Come D-day he was faced with an encroaching Eastern front from the hard-hit Russians and an overwhelming Western offensive from the sea.
Hitler’s troops were then challenged by imbedded local resistance fighters in the countries that he had conquered, and two major armies were pinioning his troops ever closer to Berlin. The Great Third Reich was over, and he new it.
Putin is now using Hitler’s playbook to capture Ukraine and push the NATO alliance countries back from their post WWII Soviet boundaries.
The United States of America was once a stalwart against tyranny, a force for freedom throughout the world, the shining beacon of freedom for all to come and live and prosper under. Regardless of race, color or creed; all are equal under the law.
I’m not advocating direct confrontation with Russia. The Ukrainians will fight for their own homes and families. However, we should supply their Army and accept their refugees freely into our country, regardless of their ethnic attributes.
It’s the American thing to do. These are the principles our nation is founded upon. These are the principles that once made our nation great.
We are now in the midst of a second cold war. Now is not the time to be divided against each other. Now, more than ever, we Americans must stand as one badass nation intent on freedom for all.
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
