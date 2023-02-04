Whether you live rural or urban, whether you are rich or poor, you need affordable health care in your back pocket.
As a retired community nurse, I have worked with many people whose affordable health care was Medical Assistance or Medicare (public insurance). I have entrepreneur friends who barely make enough to make ends meet, who have benefited from MinnesotaCare.
In contrast, I have a friend who has employer insurance through which she can receive an additional $1,000 reimbursement by exercising. She is the only person in her employee group who is stubborn enough to comply.
Insurance companies are maximizing their profits by making it hard for people to comply, even when they are trying to do the right thing.
Everyone should have a right to affordable insurance, meaning both an affordable premium and a deductible which does not prevent people from using their insurance.
Expanding MinnesotaCare to all Minnesota residents would enable everyone to seek health services at the right time, before they become a crisis, saving both money and misery.
Barbara Keith
Mankato
