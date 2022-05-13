A friend and I were biking the Minnesota River Trail, enjoying the scenery and the ride. When we were near Highway 14, I discovered I had lost my car keys. Searching for them on our return brought no luck.
Later, I got a call from Hy-Vee telling me that a couple had found my keys with my Perks Rewards card attached. Thank you to the people who went out of their way to return my keys and to Hy-Vee for finding me.
Whenever I bike these trails, I realize how important they are to me and to countless others. Having a safe place to ride, seeing native wildflowers and watching wildlife are certainly some of the benefits.
I appreciate how the trails would not be possible if it weren't for the far-sighted people who had a dream back in the mid 1960s and 1970s and made it happen — not only in the Mankato area, but throughout the United States.
The non-profit Rails to Trails Conservancy, created in 1986, is "...dedicated to creating a nationwide network of trails from former rail lines and connecting corridors to build healthier places for healthier people."
RTC is now in the process of connecting the existing trails to new sections so that you could ride from Washington, D.C., to Washington State.
Here we are, more than 50 years later, enjoying the results of the vision and the labor of those who carried out these grand trail projects.
My gratitude extends to the volunteers and to our city, county and state for the maintenance and expansion of our wonderful trails, as well as to those who have the farsightedness to expand our system.
Kay Herbst Helms
Mankato
