I'm not on unemployment, but while talking to my accountant and my son, I just want the public to be warned that the dollars added to their unemployment will be taxed next tax season.
The regular, average citizen should be warned to save up to pay back.
I want to give a shout out about the unemployment extra dollars. It's no free money from Trump.
I believe that anything he signs as "aid" — we will have to pay it back.
It's sad — because the news does not say you need to pay back anything. When Biden is in office, if people aren't informed about the "aid," they will pay and think Biden is doing it to them.
(I think the $1,200 aid will not be taxed).
Kathy Black
Mankato
