Republicans’ presumptive nominee for governor, Dr. Scott Jensen, holds radical, extreme views. Notwithstanding being a physician (who therefore should know: COVID is airborne, extremely contagious, and kills people), Jensen elevates right-wing ideology (“mask freedom, “vaccine freedom”) over sound scientific advice supporting mask mandates during the pandemic’s height and vaccinations against COVID.
Jensen’s reckless extremism is again obvious in his threat to imprison Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Apparently, for Jensen, disliking Simon’s handling of elections justifies imprisonment. That’s outlandish: Simon was never charged, much less convicted, of any criminal offense.
Jensen also threatens (obviously political) retaliation against Minnesota’s Board of Medical Practice, which has investigated (though not disciplined) Jensen for his ridiculous anti-science views on masks and vaccines.
With this activist, radical-right Supreme Court stripping women’s nationwide reproductive freedom, forced-birther Jensen is a monumental threat to women’s dignity and autonomy.
Jensen favors an absolute abortion ban, excepting only a threat to the woman’s life. For the Ohio girl impregnated by rape at age 10, who fled to Indiana to pursue abortion, Jensen dictates forced birth. For an economically teetering woman, for whom a child would be financially ruinous, Jensen dictates forced birth.
Republicans’ lieutenant-governor candidate, Matt Birk, is equally extreme. Addressing a national forced-birth group, Birk lamented that American culture “promotes abortion” by “telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers.”
Revealing, and unsurprising, given the Republican-allied “Christian” Right’s dogma that God ordains women to be homemakers, wives and very, very subservient to men.
Both Jensen and Birk would re-victimize women impregnated by rape: For them, forced birth. This November, these wingnuts must be sent packing.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
